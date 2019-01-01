QQQ
Range
14.03 - 14.5
Vol / Avg.
0.9K/3.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.05 - 14.25
Mkt Cap
104.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.5
P/E
10.04
EPS
0.39
Shares
7.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 8:28AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Freedom Finl Hldgs Inc formerly Freedom Bank Of Virginia provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, money market, certificate of deposits, online and mobile banking among others.

Freedom Finl Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Freedom Finl Hldgs (FDVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Freedom Finl Hldgs (OTCQX: FDVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Freedom Finl Hldgs's (FDVA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Freedom Finl Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Freedom Finl Hldgs (FDVA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Freedom Finl Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Freedom Finl Hldgs (FDVA)?

A

The stock price for Freedom Finl Hldgs (OTCQX: FDVA) is $14.25 last updated Today at 3:12:41 PM.

Q

Does Freedom Finl Hldgs (FDVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Freedom Finl Hldgs.

Q

When is Freedom Finl Hldgs (OTCQX:FDVA) reporting earnings?

A

Freedom Finl Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Freedom Finl Hldgs (FDVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Freedom Finl Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Freedom Finl Hldgs (FDVA) operate in?

A

Freedom Finl Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.