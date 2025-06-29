Trump's Tariffs, Boeing's Blowout, Tesla's Robotaxi, BYD's European Triumph And GM's Massive Recall: This Week In Mobility

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride in the world of business and finance. From trade negotiations to aviation incidents, autonomous vehicle launches to electric vehicle sales, and massive vehicle recalls, the news cycle has been anything but dull.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Japan’s Trade Negotiator Rejects Trump’s Auto Tariffs

Japan’s chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, has voiced his disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed 25% auto tariffs. Akazawa emphasized the significant contribution of Japan’s automobile industry to the U.S. economy during the ongoing trade talks in Washington.

Boeing Faces NTSB Scrutiny Over Mid-Air Incident

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co. BA is under investigation for its role in last year’s mid-air blowout incident involving Alaska Air Group Inc.’s Flight 1282. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is set to hold a hearing to determine the cause of the sudden loss of pressure in the aircraft’s fuselage.

Tesla Launches Robotaxi In Austin

Tesla Inc. TSLA has officially launched its Robotaxi service in Austin, marking a significant milestone in the self-driving taxi race in the U.S. The small-scale event saw the rollout of over 10 Tesla Model Y Robotaxis in Austin’s South Congress neighborhood.

BYD Surpasses Tesla In Europe

Electric vehicle company BYD Co. BYDDY BYDDF has outperformed Tesla in Europe, thanks to multiple new vehicle launches and a potential decline in demand for Tesla. The trend may continue as BYD is reportedly just getting started with its new vehicle launches.

General Motors Recalls Over 62,000 Vehicles

General Motors Co. GM has issued a recall for over 62,468 vehicles in the U.S. due to a brake pressure sensor issue. The recall affects Chevrolet Silverado Pickup trucks manufactured from 2019 to 2024.

