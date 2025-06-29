Trump's Approval Ratings, Tariff Deadlines, Schumer's Criticism, And Defense Budget Shifts: This Week In Politics

The past week has been a whirlwind of political and economic developments. President Donald Trump’s approval ratings took a hit following an attack on Iran, while he hinted at potential changes to the July tariff deadline. The Supreme Court handed Trump a significant victory, limiting judges’ power to block presidential directives. Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized the GOP’s budget reconciliation bill, and Trump’s defense budget signaled a strategic shift towards advanced missile systems and unmanned warfare capabilities.

Trump’s Approval Ratings Drop After Iran Attack

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings have dipped in the wake of an attack on Iran, as revealed by a recent Morning Consult poll. The president’s approval among voters has been negatively impacted on several key campaign issues.

Trump Hints at Flexibility on July Tariff Deadline

President Trump has suggested that the early July deadline for reinstating significant U.S. tariffs on various countries may not be set in stone. “We can do whatever we want,” he told reporters at the White House.

Supreme Court Limits Judges’ Power to Block Presidential Directives

The Supreme Court has made a ruling that alters how birthright citizenship policies can be challenged in court. The decision restricts judges' ability to block President Trump's policies across the nation.

Schumer Criticizes GOP’s Budget Reconciliation Bill

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer launched a scathing attack on the Republican Party's budget reconciliation bill, calling it "flawed" and "irredeemable." He criticized the bill for its extensive cutbacks on welfare and tax breaks for the wealthy.

Trump’s Defense Budget Shifts Focus to Missiles, Drones

President Trump’s fiscal 2026 defense budget request indicates a strategic pivot towards advanced missile systems and unmanned warfare capabilities while reducing traditional fighter jet procurement.

