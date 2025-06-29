June 29, 2025 12:06 PM 2 min read

Circle Internet, Hims & Hers Health And CoreWeave Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (June 23-27): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Mohit Manghnani
Zinger Key Points

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

  1. Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL stock fell 24.91% amid a pullback after recent highs. The drop followed its announcement of its partnership with Fiserv to integrate its stablecoin platform into Fiserv's banking and payment solutions.
  2. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS stock declined 23.06% amid reports that Novo Nordisk NVO terminated its collaboration with the company.
  3. Vonage Holdings Corp. VG stock plunged 17.46% after BofA Securities maintained a Buy rating on Venture Global stock and raised its price forecast to $18.5.
  4. QXO, Inc. QXO stock fell 12.86% after the company priced its offering of nearly 90 million shares at $22.25 per share.
  5. CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock dipped 12.85% amid profit-taking after a recent surge. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage with a Neutral rating.
  6. Duolingo, Inc. DUOL stock dropped 12.79% after DA Davidson maintained a Buy rating but lowered its price forecast to $500.
  7. Equinix, Inc.'s EQIX stock declined 11.07% after several analysts cut their price forecasts.
  8. Equinor ASA EQNR stock plunged 9.58% amid easing geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel. President Trump's statement allowing China to buy Iranian oil and the company's North Sea project approval also added pressure.
  9. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF stock fell 9.34% despite Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo raising their price forecasts while maintaining neutral or overweight ratings.
  10. Ecopetrol S.A. EC stock decreased 9.25% after it extended its agreement to cut ADR conversion fees by 50%. The broader energy sector also declined following a mild Iranian attack that caused oil prices to slip.

