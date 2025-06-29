Zinger Key Points
- Circle Internet Group led decliners, falling 24.9% as investors took profits after recent gains and news of its Fiserv partnership.
- Hims & Hers dropped 23.1% after reports surfaced that Novo Nordisk ended its collaboration with the company.
- Geopolitical tensions, Fed uncertainty, and fast-moving headlines are driving July volatility. See how Chris Capre is trading it—live Wednesday, July 2 at 6 PM ET.
These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
- Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL stock fell 24.91% amid a pullback after recent highs. The drop followed its announcement of its partnership with Fiserv to integrate its stablecoin platform into Fiserv's banking and payment solutions.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS stock declined 23.06% amid reports that Novo Nordisk NVO terminated its collaboration with the company.
- Vonage Holdings Corp. VG stock plunged 17.46% after BofA Securities maintained a Buy rating on Venture Global stock and raised its price forecast to $18.5.
- QXO, Inc. QXO stock fell 12.86% after the company priced its offering of nearly 90 million shares at $22.25 per share.
- CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV stock dipped 12.85% amid profit-taking after a recent surge. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage with a Neutral rating.
- Duolingo, Inc. DUOL stock dropped 12.79% after DA Davidson maintained a Buy rating but lowered its price forecast to $500.
- Equinix, Inc.'s EQIX stock declined 11.07% after several analysts cut their price forecasts.
- Equinor ASA EQNR stock plunged 9.58% amid easing geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel. President Trump's statement allowing China to buy Iranian oil and the company's North Sea project approval also added pressure.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF stock fell 9.34% despite Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo raising their price forecasts while maintaining neutral or overweight ratings.
- Ecopetrol S.A. EC stock decreased 9.25% after it extended its agreement to cut ADR conversion fees by 50%. The broader energy sector also declined following a mild Iranian attack that caused oil prices to slip.
Read Next:
- Nike, AeroVironment And Coinbase Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (June 23-27): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
Photo by PJ McDonnell from Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$182.88-14.4%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
2.03
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in