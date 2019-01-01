First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.410
Quarterly Revenue
$22.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$22.4M
Earnings History
First Bank Questions & Answers
When is First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) reporting earnings?
First Bank (FRBA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.17.
What were First Bank’s (NASDAQ:FRBA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $9.1M, which beat the estimate of $8.7M.
