First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Bank
First Bank Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) was reported by DA Davidson on May 6, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $11.00 expecting FRBA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -22.75% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Bank (NASDAQ: FRBA) was provided by DA Davidson, and First Bank initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Bank, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Bank was filed on May 6, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Bank (FRBA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $11.00. The current price First Bank (FRBA) is trading at is $14.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.