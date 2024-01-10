PriceSmart Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins SMART Global, Intuitive Surgical And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 60 points on Wednesday.

Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT rose sharply in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.

Pricesmart posted adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share, beating market estimates of $1.09 per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $1.17 billion versus estimates of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

PriceSmart shares jumped 10% to $80.20 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session.

Microvast Holdings, Inc. MVST shares surged 13.8% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday.

shares surged 13.8% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings Inc. SGH rose 10.7% to $20.45 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and announced approval of $75 million share repurchase authorization.

rose 10.7% to $20.45 in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and announced approval of $75 million share repurchase authorization. TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX climbed 9.1% to $22.93 in pre-market trading. TG Therapeutics recently announced that it has entered into an agreement with Precision BioSciences to acquire a worldwide license to Precision's Azercabtagene Zapreleucel (azer-cel), an allogeneic CD19 CAR T cell therapy program for autoimmune diseases and all other non-oncology indications.

climbed 9.1% to $22.93 in pre-market trading. TG Therapeutics recently announced that it has entered into an agreement with Precision BioSciences to acquire a worldwide license to Precision's Azercabtagene Zapreleucel (azer-cel), an allogeneic CD19 CAR T cell therapy program for autoimmune diseases and all other non-oncology indications. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG rose 5.3% to $348.01 in pre-market trading. Intuitive Surgical said it sees preliminary revenue of $1.93 billion for the fourth quarter, versus market estimates of $1.87 billion.

rose 5.3% to $348.01 in pre-market trading. Intuitive Surgical said it sees preliminary revenue of $1.93 billion for the fourth quarter, versus market estimates of $1.87 billion. Toast, Inc. TOST gained 5.1% to $19.75 in pre-market trading.

gained 5.1% to $19.75 in pre-market trading. Fox Factory Holding Corp. FOXF surged 4.7% to $70.00 in pre-market trading.

surged 4.7% to $70.00 in pre-market trading. Sony Group Corporation SONY gained 3.6% to $95.42 in pre-market trading. Indian media conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises reportedly reaffirmed its commitment to a merger with Sony Group’s local arm in India, countering recent media speculations suggesting that the $10 billion deal might be on the verge of collapse.

Now Read This: Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Inflation Data; Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here