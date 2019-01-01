Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$1.320
Quarterly Revenue
$378M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$378M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Fox Factory Hldg using advanced sorting and filters.
Fox Factory Hldg Questions & Answers
When is Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF) reporting earnings?
Fox Factory Hldg (FOXF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fox Factory Hldg (NASDAQ:FOXF)?
The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.36.
What were Fox Factory Hldg’s (NASDAQ:FOXF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $120.8M, which beat the estimate of $117.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.