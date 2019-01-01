QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.42 - 9.58
Vol / Avg.
9.3K/13.1K
Div / Yield
0.3/3.19%
52 Wk
6.9 - 9.6
Mkt Cap
189.1M
Payout Ratio
25.47
Open
9.45
P/E
8.87
EPS
0.2
Shares
20M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 4:45PM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 4:30PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
FNCB Bancorp Inc is a bank holding company. The Bank provides a wide variety of traditional banking products and services to individuals and businesses, including online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements. Deposit products include various checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products, as well as a line of preferred products for higher-balance customers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.200
REV14.768M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FNCB Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FNCB Bancorp's (FNCB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FNCB Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for FNCB Bancorp (FNCB)?

A

The stock price for FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNCB) is $9.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) pay a dividend?

A

The next FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) reporting earnings?

A

FNCB Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FNCB Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) operate in?

A

FNCB Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.