FNCB Bancorp
(NASDAQ:FNCB)
7.71
0.01[0.13%]
At close: Jun 9
7.989
0.2790[3.62%]
After Hours: 9:20AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low7.54 - 7.75
52 Week High/Low7.15 - 10.15
Open / Close7.75 / -
Float / Outstanding16.5M / 20M
Vol / Avg.6.1K / 23.1K
Mkt Cap153.9M
P/E7.78
50d Avg. Price8.49
Div / Yield0.3/3.90%
Payout Ratio28.79
EPS0.22
Total Float16.5M

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for FNCB Bancorp

No Data

FNCB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for FNCB Bancorp (FNCB)?
A

There is no price target for FNCB Bancorp

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for FNCB Bancorp (FNCB)?
A

There is no analyst for FNCB Bancorp

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for FNCB Bancorp (FNCB)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for FNCB Bancorp

Q
Is the Analyst Rating FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for FNCB Bancorp

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.