Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$41.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$41.4M
Earnings History
Paragon 28 Questions & Answers
When is Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) reporting earnings?
Paragon 28 (FNA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 19, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.12, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Paragon 28’s (NYSE:FNA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $35.9M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
