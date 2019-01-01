QQQ
Fnac Darty SA is a retail distributor of entertainment and leisure products including consumer electronics in France, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Belgium, Switzerland, and Morocco.

Fnac Darty Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fnac Darty (GRUPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fnac Darty (OTCGM: GRUPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fnac Darty's (GRUPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fnac Darty.

Q

What is the target price for Fnac Darty (GRUPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Fnac Darty

Q

Current Stock Price for Fnac Darty (GRUPF)?

A

The stock price for Fnac Darty (OTCGM: GRUPF) is $66 last updated Thu Jan 07 2021 17:47:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fnac Darty (GRUPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fnac Darty.

Q

When is Fnac Darty (OTCGM:GRUPF) reporting earnings?

A

Fnac Darty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Fnac Darty (GRUPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fnac Darty.

Q

What sector and industry does Fnac Darty (GRUPF) operate in?

A

Fnac Darty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.