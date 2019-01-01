QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.7 - 1.45
Mkt Cap
4.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.19
Shares
5.9M
Outstanding
Evolutionary Genomics Inc is a genomics research and development company focused on the identification and validation of genes that impact valuable traits in crops for the agriculture industry. The company also research on drought tolerance in multiple crops. The company's core technology is Adapted Traits Platform which is used to perform molecular evolution analysis to identify positively selected genes that may have an impact on traits of interest.

Analyst Ratings

Evolutionary Genomics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evolutionary Genomics (FNAM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evolutionary Genomics (OTCQB: FNAM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Evolutionary Genomics's (FNAM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evolutionary Genomics.

Q

What is the target price for Evolutionary Genomics (FNAM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Evolutionary Genomics

Q

Current Stock Price for Evolutionary Genomics (FNAM)?

A

The stock price for Evolutionary Genomics (OTCQB: FNAM) is $0.75 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 20:52:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Evolutionary Genomics (FNAM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evolutionary Genomics.

Q

When is Evolutionary Genomics (OTCQB:FNAM) reporting earnings?

A

Evolutionary Genomics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evolutionary Genomics (FNAM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evolutionary Genomics.

Q

What sector and industry does Evolutionary Genomics (FNAM) operate in?

A

Evolutionary Genomics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.