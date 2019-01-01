Farmers & Merchants (NASDAQ:FMAO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Farmers & Merchants (NASDAQ:FMAO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Farmers & Merchants beat estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.62 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $4.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 3.04% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Farmers & Merchants's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.55 0.46 0.45 EPS Actual 0.66 0.63 0.44 0.44 Revenue Estimate 18.59M 16.58M 15.70M 15.33M Revenue Actual 24.55M 22.52M 20.00M 20.03M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

