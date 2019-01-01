ñol

Farmers & Merchants
(NASDAQ:FMAO)
39.95
00
At close: May 27
39.59
-0.3600[-0.90%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low21.27 - 41.64
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding12M / 13.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 35.2K
Mkt Cap522M
P/E18.24
50d Avg. Price37.32
Div / Yield0.76/1.90%
Payout Ratio33.33
EPS0.62
Total Float12M

Farmers & Merchants (NASDAQ:FMAO), Dividends

Farmers & Merchants issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Farmers & Merchants generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.16%

Annual Dividend

$0.76

Last Dividend

Apr 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Farmers & Merchants Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Farmers & Merchants (FMAO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Farmers & Merchants.

Q
What date did I need to own Farmers & Merchants (FMAO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Farmers & Merchants (FMAO). The last dividend payout was on April 20, 2022 and was $0.19

Q
How much per share is the next Farmers & Merchants (FMAO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Farmers & Merchants (FMAO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on April 20, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Farmers & Merchants (NASDAQ:FMAO)?
A

The most current yield for Farmers & Merchants (FMAO) is 0.00% and is payable next on April 20, 1999

