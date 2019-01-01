Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Full House Resorts
Full House Resorts Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) was reported by Craig-Hallum on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting FLL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 84.92% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Full House Resorts maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Full House Resorts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Full House Resorts was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Full House Resorts (FLL) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $13.00. The current price Full House Resorts (FLL) is trading at is $7.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
