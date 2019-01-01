National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for National Beverage
National Beverage Questions & Answers
The latest price target for National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) was reported by UBS on February 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $92.00 expecting FIZZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.61% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) was provided by UBS, and National Beverage downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of National Beverage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for National Beverage was filed on February 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest National Beverage (FIZZ) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $88.00 to $92.00. The current price National Beverage (FIZZ) is trading at is $48.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
