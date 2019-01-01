National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 10
EPS
$0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$258.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$258.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of National Beverage using advanced sorting and filters.
National Beverage Questions & Answers
When is National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) reporting earnings?
National Beverage (FIZZ) is scheduled to report earnings on June 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 10, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)?
The Actual EPS was $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.30.
What were National Beverage’s (NASDAQ:FIZZ) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $212.1M, which beat the estimate of $211.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.