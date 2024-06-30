Trump Media & Technology And Grindr Were Among The 10 Biggest Mid-Cap Stock Gainers Last Week (June 23 - June 29): Are These In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Loading...
Loading...
These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Tempus AI, Inc. TEM shares jumped 30.43% after the company announced it received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its Tempus ECG-AF device, which uses AI to help identify patients who may be at increased risk of atrial fibrillation/flutter.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX shares jumped 29.70% after it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Elentec Co, a consumer electronic battery pack manufacturing company in Asia.
- Grindr Inc. GRND stock escalated 27.50% after the company raised its full-year revenue guidance ahead of its first investor day.
- Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJTWW equity warrant stock gained 18.33% after the company said that it expects to receive over $69.4 million from the cash exercise of warrants on June 20 and 21, 2024.
- Credo Technology Group CRDO shares increased 18.30% after TD Cowen upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $24 to $35.
- Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS stock grew 17.90% after the company announced that its Board of Directors is reviewing the company’s strategic alternatives. Also, the company reiterated its FY24 guidance.
- STAAR Surgical Company STAA shares are up 16.55%.
- RXO Inc. EXO shares gained 16.22% last week following the announcement of Coyote Logistics’ acquisition from UPS.
- Global-E Online Ltd GLBE stock gained 16.21% last week.
- SentinelOne Inc S shares gained 15.47% after DA Davidson maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised its price forecast from $17 to $18.5.
Read Next:
- Moderna And Walgreens Boots Alliance Were Among The 10 Biggest Large Cap Losers Last Week (June 23 – June 29): Are These In Your Portfolio?
- Rivian Automotive And Carvana Were Among The 10 Biggest Large Cap Gainers Last Week (June 23-June 29): Are These In Your Portfolio?
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in