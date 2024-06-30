Trump Media & Technology And Grindr Were Among The 10 Biggest Mid-Cap Stock Gainers Last Week (June 23 - June 29): Are These In Your Portfolio?

Loading... Loading...

These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM shares jumped 30.43% after the company announced it received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for its Tempus ECG-AF device, which uses AI to help identify patients who may be at increased risk of atrial fibrillation/flutter. Enovix Corporation ENVX shares jumped 29.70% after it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Elentec Co, a consumer electronic battery pack manufacturing company in Asia. Grindr Inc. GRND stock escalated 27.50% after the company raised its full-year revenue guidance ahead of its first investor day. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJTWW equity warrant stock gained 18.33% after the company said that it expects to receive over $69.4 million from the cash exercise of warrants on June 20 and 21, 2024. Credo Technology Group CRDO shares increased 18.30% after TD Cowen upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $24 to $35. Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS stock grew 17.90% after the company announced that its Board of Directors is reviewing the company’s strategic alternatives. Also, the company reiterated its FY24 guidance. STAAR Surgical Company STAA shares are up 16.55%. RXO Inc. EXO shares gained 16.22% last week following the announcement of Coyote Logistics’ acquisition from UPS. Global-E Online Ltd GLBE stock gained 16.21% last week. SentinelOne Inc S shares gained 15.47% after DA Davidson maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised its price forecast from $17 to $18.5.

Photo via Shutterstock