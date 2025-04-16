How To Earn $500 A Month From Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday, April 17.

Analysts expect the bank to report quarterly earnings at 70 cents per share. Fifth Third Bancorp projects quarterly revenue of $2.16 billion, compared to $2.1 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 7, Baird analyst David George upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from Neutral to Outperform.

With the recent buzz around Fifth Third, some investors may also be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. As of now, Fifth Third Bancorp offers an annual dividend yield of 4.22%, a quarterly dividend amount of 37 cents per share ($1.48 a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from Fifth Third Bancorp, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by Fifth Third Bancorp's $1.48 dividend: $6,000 / $1.48 = 4,054 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $142,174 worth of Fifth Third Bancorp, or 4,054 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $1.48 = 811 shares, or $28,442 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

FITB Price Action: Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp gained by 1.4% to close at $35.07 on Tuesday.

