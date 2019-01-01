Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 1.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.69.

Revenue was down $46.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fifth Third Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.9 0.91 0.80 0.69 EPS Actual 0.9 0.97 0.94 0.93 Revenue Estimate 2.02B 1.98B 1.94B 1.90B Revenue Actual 1.99B 2.03B 1.95B 1.93B

