Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.00 expecting FHTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.92% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Foghorn Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Foghorn Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Foghorn Therapeutics was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $30.00 to $21.00. The current price Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) is trading at is $13.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
