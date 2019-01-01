Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.650
Quarterly Revenue
$3.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.9M
Earnings History
Foghorn Therapeutics Questions & Answers
When is Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) reporting earnings?
Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX)?
The Actual EPS was $-3.12, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Foghorn Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:FHTX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $179K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
