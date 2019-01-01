ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Hawaiian
(NASDAQ:FHB)
25.80
0.43[1.69%]
At close: May 27
25.80
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low25.41 - 25.89
52 Week High/Low23.51 - 31.16
Open / Close25.48 / 25.8
Float / Outstanding82M / 128.1M
Vol / Avg.545.5K / 661K
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E12.52
50d Avg. Price26.37
Div / Yield1.04/4.03%
Payout Ratio50.49
EPS0.45
Total Float82M

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Hawaiian reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 22

EPS

$0.450

Quarterly Revenue

$175.3M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$168.4M

Earnings Recap

 

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Hawaiian beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Hawaiian's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.48 0.47 0.44
EPS Actual 0.53 0.51 0.68 0.44
Revenue Estimate 182.81M 182.40M 179.53M 181.47M
Revenue Actual 178.90M 182.70M 180.85M 173.03M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Hawaiian using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

First Hawaiian Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) reporting earnings?
A

First Hawaiian (FHB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 22, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.41, which hit the estimate of $0.41.

Q
What were First Hawaiian’s (NASDAQ:FHB) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $180.1M, which missed the estimate of $182.6M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.