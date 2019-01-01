First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Hawaiian beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.42.
Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Hawaiian's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.48
|0.47
|0.44
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.51
|0.68
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|182.81M
|182.40M
|179.53M
|181.47M
|Revenue Actual
|178.90M
|182.70M
|180.85M
|173.03M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of First Hawaiian using advanced sorting and filters.
First Hawaiian Questions & Answers
First Hawaiian (FHB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 22, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.41, which hit the estimate of $0.41.
The Actual Revenue was $180.1M, which missed the estimate of $182.6M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.