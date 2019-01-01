First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Hawaiian beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.42.

Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Hawaiian's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.48 0.47 0.44 EPS Actual 0.53 0.51 0.68 0.44 Revenue Estimate 182.81M 182.40M 179.53M 181.47M Revenue Actual 178.90M 182.70M 180.85M 173.03M

