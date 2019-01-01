First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $34.00 expecting FHB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.78% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ: FHB) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and First Hawaiian downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Hawaiian, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Hawaiian was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Hawaiian (FHB) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $34.00. The current price First Hawaiian (FHB) is trading at is $25.80, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
