QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.8 - 16.8
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/9.1K
Div / Yield
0.48/2.84%
52 Wk
12.9 - 17.58
Mkt Cap
153.3M
Payout Ratio
34.11
Open
16.8
P/E
13.09
EPS
0.3
Shares
9.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 7:26AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
First Financial Northwest Inc is a United States-based bank holding company. Its business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and providing lending services. The bank invests in a diverse portfolio of investments including commercial, construction, mortgage, and consumer lending activities. Its lending activities include loans secured by commercial real estate, construction, land development, first mortgages among others. Its deposits include money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit among others. The primary source of revenue is interest income on loans and investments.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3300.290 -0.0400
REV11.470M11.576M106.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

First Financial Northwest Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy First Financial Northwest (FFNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ: FFNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are First Financial Northwest's (FFNW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for First Financial Northwest (FFNW) stock?

A

The latest price target for First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ: FFNW) was reported by DA Davidson on March 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FFNW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for First Financial Northwest (FFNW)?

A

The stock price for First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ: FFNW) is $16.8 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does First Financial Northwest (FFNW) pay a dividend?

A

The next First Financial Northwest (FFNW) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) reporting earnings?

A

First Financial Northwest’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 15, 2022.

Q

Is First Financial Northwest (FFNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for First Financial Northwest.

Q

What sector and industry does First Financial Northwest (FFNW) operate in?

A

First Financial Northwest is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.