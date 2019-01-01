First Financial Northwest Inc is a United States-based bank holding company. Its business consists of attracting deposits from the general public and providing lending services. The bank invests in a diverse portfolio of investments including commercial, construction, mortgage, and consumer lending activities. Its lending activities include loans secured by commercial real estate, construction, land development, first mortgages among others. Its deposits include money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit among others. The primary source of revenue is interest income on loans and investments.