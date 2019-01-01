First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Financial Northwest
First Financial Northwest Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ: FFNW) was reported by DA Davidson on March 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting FFNW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ: FFNW) was provided by DA Davidson, and First Financial Northwest upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Financial Northwest, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Financial Northwest was filed on March 17, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 17, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Financial Northwest (FFNW) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price First Financial Northwest (FFNW) is trading at is $16.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.