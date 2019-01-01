First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Financial Northwest beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was up $622.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Financial Northwest's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.29
|0.24
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.34
|0.40
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|11.47M
|11.04M
|10.87M
|10.73M
|Revenue Actual
|11.58M
|12.39M
|11.27M
|10.75M
