First Financial Northwest
(NASDAQ:FFNW)
16.73
-0.03[-0.18%]
At close: May 27
16.76
0.0300[0.18%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low16.57 - 16.61
52 Week High/Low14.01 - 17.95
Open / Close16.57 / 16.58
Float / Outstanding6.6M / 9.1M
Vol / Avg.0.9K / 6.9K
Mkt Cap152.3M
P/E11.93
50d Avg. Price16.86
Div / Yield0.48/2.90%
Payout Ratio32.37
EPS0.36
Total Float6.6M

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Financial Northwest reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$0.360

Quarterly Revenue

$11.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$12.2M

Earnings Recap

 

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Financial Northwest beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $622.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Financial Northwest's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.33 0.29 0.24 0.23
EPS Actual 0.29 0.34 0.40 0.26
Revenue Estimate 11.47M 11.04M 10.87M 10.73M
Revenue Actual 11.58M 12.39M 11.27M 10.75M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Financial Northwest using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

First Financial Northwest Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) reporting earnings?
A

First Financial Northwest (FFNW) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.22.

Q
What were First Financial Northwest’s (NASDAQ:FFNW) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $9M, which missed the estimate of $9.5M.

