First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Financial Northwest beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $622.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Financial Northwest's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.29 0.24 0.23 EPS Actual 0.29 0.34 0.40 0.26 Revenue Estimate 11.47M 11.04M 10.87M 10.73M Revenue Actual 11.58M 12.39M 11.27M 10.75M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.