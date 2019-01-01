F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
F5 beat estimated earnings by 5.97%, reporting an EPS of $2.13 versus an estimate of $2.01.
Revenue was down $11.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 8.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at F5's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.78
|2.75
|2.46
|2.39
|EPS Actual
|2.89
|3.01
|2.76
|2.50
|Revenue Estimate
|676.00M
|671.67M
|638.14M
|635.98M
|Revenue Actual
|687.10M
|682.00M
|651.51M
|645.29M
Earnings History
F5 Questions & Answers
F5 (FFIV) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $2.03, which hit the estimate of $2.03.
The Actual Revenue was $517.8M, which missed the estimate of $525.7M.
