First Financial Bancor (NASDAQ:FFBC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for First Financial Bancor (NASDAQ: FFBC) was reported by RBC Capital on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting FFBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.52% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Financial Bancor (NASDAQ: FFBC) was provided by RBC Capital, and First Financial Bancor maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Financial Bancor, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Financial Bancor was filed on October 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Financial Bancor (FFBC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $26.00. The current price First Financial Bancor (FFBC) is trading at is $20.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
