First Financial Bancor (NASDAQ:FFBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date Apr 21 EPS $0.460 Quarterly Revenue $147.6M Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31) $147.6M

Earnings History

First Financial Bancor Questions & Answers Q When is First Financial Bancor (NASDAQ:FFBC) reporting earnings? A First Financial Bancor ( FFBC ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022 . The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1 . Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Financial Bancor (NASDAQ:FFBC)? A The Actual EPS was $0.37 , which missed the estimate of $0.38 . Q What were First Financial Bancor’s (NASDAQ:FFBC) revenues? A The Actual Revenue was $86M , which missed the estimate of $89.8M .

