First Financial Bancor (NASDAQ:FFBC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$0.460
Quarterly Revenue
$147.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$147.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of First Financial Bancor using advanced sorting and filters.
First Financial Bancor Questions & Answers
When is First Financial Bancor (NASDAQ:FFBC) reporting earnings?
First Financial Bancor (FFBC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Financial Bancor (NASDAQ:FFBC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.37, which missed the estimate of $0.38.
What were First Financial Bancor’s (NASDAQ:FFBC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $86M, which missed the estimate of $89.8M.
