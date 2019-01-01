ñol

First Trust Energy I&G
(AMEX:FEN)
16.525
0.225[1.38%]
At close: May 27
16.95
0.4250[2.57%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day High/Low16.2 - 16.68
52 Week High/Low12.7 - 17
Open / Close16.2 / 16.48
Float / Outstanding14.9M / 19.5M
Vol / Avg.41.6K / 62.7K
Mkt Cap321.5M
P/E7.46
50d Avg. Price15.88
Div / Yield1.2/7.28%
Payout Ratio54.3
EPS-
Total Float14.9M

First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN), Dividends

First Trust Energy I&G issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Trust Energy I&G generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.36%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

Apr 25
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

First Trust Energy I&G Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next First Trust Energy I&G (FEN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Trust Energy I&G. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on April 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own First Trust Energy I&G (FEN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Trust Energy I&G (FEN). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.30

Q
How much per share is the next First Trust Energy I&G (FEN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for First Trust Energy I&G (FEN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on April 29, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN)?
A

First Trust Energy I&G has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for First Trust Energy I&G (FEN) was $0.30 and was paid out next on April 29, 2022.

