First Trust Energy I&G (AMEX:FEN), Dividends

First Trust Energy I&G issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash First Trust Energy I&G generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for First Trust Energy I&G. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on April 29, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for First Trust Energy I&G (FEN). The last dividend payout was on April 29, 2022 and was $0.30
There are no upcoming dividends for First Trust Energy I&G (FEN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.30 on April 29, 2022
First Trust Energy I&G has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for First Trust Energy I&G (FEN) was $0.30 and was paid out next on April 29, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.