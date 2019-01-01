Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.430
Quarterly Revenue
$20.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$13.5M
Earnings History
Fidus Investment Questions & Answers
When is Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) reporting earnings?
Fidus Investment (FDUS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS)?
The Actual EPS was $0.40, which beat the estimate of $0.38.
What were Fidus Investment’s (NASDAQ:FDUS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $17.3M, which beat the estimate of $16.6M.
