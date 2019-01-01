Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fidus Investment
Fidus Investment Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $21.50 expecting FDUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.88% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fidus Investment (NASDAQ: FDUS) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Fidus Investment maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fidus Investment, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fidus Investment was filed on March 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fidus Investment (FDUS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $19.50 to $21.50. The current price Fidus Investment (FDUS) is trading at is $19.93, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
