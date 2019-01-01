First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $1000.00 expecting FCNCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.13% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) was provided by Piper Sandler, and First Citizens BancShares initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First Citizens BancShares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First Citizens BancShares was filed on February 8, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 8, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $1000.00. The current price First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) is trading at is $693.83, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
