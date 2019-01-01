First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Citizens BancShares beat estimated earnings by 21.37%, reporting an EPS of $16.7 versus an estimate of $13.76.

Revenue was up $309.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $6.14 which was followed by a 1.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Citizens BancShares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 5.95 11.48 12.11 EPS Actual 12.09 12.17 15.09 14.53 Revenue Estimate 457.80M 454.43M 455.10M 466.91M Revenue Actual 357.40M 346.89M 346.39M 339.65M

