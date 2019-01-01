ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
First Citizens BancShares
(NASDAQ:FCNCA)
693.83
11.61[1.70%]
At close: May 27
693.83
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low683.26 - 694.78
52 Week High/Low610.67 - 947.71
Open / Close683.26 / 693.83
Float / Outstanding10.6M / 16M
Vol / Avg.67.1K / 123.6K
Mkt Cap11.1B
P/E12.38
50d Avg. Price659.11
Div / Yield1.88/0.27%
Payout Ratio3.35
EPS16.7
Total Float10.6M

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

First Citizens BancShares reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$18.950

Quarterly Revenue

$649M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1B

Earnings Recap

 

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Citizens BancShares beat estimated earnings by 21.37%, reporting an EPS of $16.7 versus an estimate of $13.76.

Revenue was up $309.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $6.14 which was followed by a 1.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Citizens BancShares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 5.95 11.48   12.11
EPS Actual 12.09 12.17 15.09 14.53
Revenue Estimate 457.80M 454.43M 455.10M 466.91M
Revenue Actual 357.40M 346.89M 346.39M 339.65M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of First Citizens BancShares using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

First Citizens BancShares Questions & Answers

Q
When is First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) reporting earnings?
A

First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $4.72, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were First Citizens BancShares’s (NASDAQ:FCNCA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $261.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.