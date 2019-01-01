FirstCash Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCFS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

FirstCash Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCFS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

FirstCash Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 10.28%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $1.07.

Revenue was up $268.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FirstCash Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.13 0.81 0.61 0.71 EPS Actual 1.52 0.84 0.71 0.85 Revenue Estimate 443.03M 410.78M 377.40M 363.00M Revenue Actual 501.77M 399.67M 389.58M 407.94M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.