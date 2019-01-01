Exterran Corp provides compression, production and processing products and services supporting production and transportation of oil and natural gas including integrated oil and natural gas companies, the national oil and natural gas companies, independent oil and natural gas producers and oil and natural gas processors, gatherers and pipeline operators. The company's segments consist of Contract operations, Aftermarket services, and Product sales. Exterran derives the majority of revenue from the Contract operations segment. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Latin America and also has a presence in the North America, Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific.