|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Exterran’s space includes: Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR), Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR), Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI), Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND).
The latest price target for Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on September 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting EXTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.52% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) is $5.73 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Exterran.
Exterran’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Exterran.
Exterran is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.