Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Exterran Corp provides compression, production and processing products and services supporting production and transportation of oil and natural gas including integrated oil and natural gas companies, the national oil and natural gas companies, independent oil and natural gas producers and oil and natural gas processors, gatherers and pipeline operators. The company's segments consist of Contract operations, Aftermarket services, and Product sales. Exterran derives the majority of revenue from the Contract operations segment. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from Latin America and also has a presence in the North America, Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific.

Exterran Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exterran (EXTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exterran's (EXTN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Exterran (EXTN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on September 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting EXTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.52% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Exterran (EXTN)?

A

The stock price for Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) is $5.73 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Exterran (EXTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exterran.

Q

When is Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) reporting earnings?

A

Exterran’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Exterran (EXTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exterran.

Q

What sector and industry does Exterran (EXTN) operate in?

A

Exterran is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.