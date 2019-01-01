QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.92 - 11.24
Vol / Avg.
45.7K/38.3K
Div / Yield
0.85/7.59%
52 Wk
9.61 - 12.79
Mkt Cap
106.7M
Payout Ratio
30.45
Open
11.2
P/E
4.01
Shares
9.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (EXD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: EXD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Tax-Managed's (EXD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (EXD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (EXD)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE: EXD) is $10.96 last updated Today at 8:59:22 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (EXD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:EXD) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (EXD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (EXD) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.