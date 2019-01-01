|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Exceed World (OTCPK: EXDW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Exceed World.
There is no analysis for Exceed World
The stock price for Exceed World (OTCPK: EXDW) is $1.5001 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:52:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Exceed World.
Exceed World does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Exceed World.
Exceed World is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.