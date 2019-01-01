QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Exceed World Inc is engaged in the education service business. It offers a range of e-learning education programs, and additional supporting services, through an internet platform called Force Club.

Exceed World Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exceed World (EXDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exceed World (OTCPK: EXDW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Exceed World's (EXDW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exceed World.

Q

What is the target price for Exceed World (EXDW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exceed World

Q

Current Stock Price for Exceed World (EXDW)?

A

The stock price for Exceed World (OTCPK: EXDW) is $1.5001 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:52:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Exceed World (EXDW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exceed World.

Q

When is Exceed World (OTCPK:EXDW) reporting earnings?

A

Exceed World does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exceed World (EXDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exceed World.

Q

What sector and industry does Exceed World (EXDW) operate in?

A

Exceed World is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.