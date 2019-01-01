Enviro Technologies US Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology. It has developed and now manufactures and sells its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator. Voraxial is a technology that efficiently separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid-fluid streams with distinct specific gravities. The company's commercial applications and markets include oil exploration and production, oil refineries, oil spills, mining, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industry.