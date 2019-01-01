QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
405.9K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Enviro Technologies US Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology. It has developed and now manufactures and sells its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator. Voraxial is a technology that efficiently separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid-fluid streams with distinct specific gravities. The company's commercial applications and markets include oil exploration and production, oil refineries, oil spills, mining, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and food processing industry.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enviro Technologies US Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enviro Technologies US (EVTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enviro Technologies US (OTCPK: EVTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enviro Technologies US's (EVTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enviro Technologies US.

Q

What is the target price for Enviro Technologies US (EVTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enviro Technologies US

Q

Current Stock Price for Enviro Technologies US (EVTN)?

A

The stock price for Enviro Technologies US (OTCPK: EVTN) is $0.082 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:44:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enviro Technologies US (EVTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enviro Technologies US.

Q

When is Enviro Technologies US (OTCPK:EVTN) reporting earnings?

A

Enviro Technologies US does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enviro Technologies US (EVTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enviro Technologies US.

Q

What sector and industry does Enviro Technologies US (EVTN) operate in?

A

Enviro Technologies US is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.