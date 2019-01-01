QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
EVO Payments Inc provides payment processing services. The company offers payment transaction processing, fraud & loss prevention, cashback, accelerated funding, currency conversion, loyalty programs, and receivables management services. The firm operates its business through two segments: the Americas and Europe. It offers merchant acquiring solutions, including integrated solutions for retail transactions at physical business locations, as well as eCommerce and mobile transactions.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2500.290 0.0400
REV133.380M133.189M-191.000K

EVO Payments Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EVO Payments (EVOP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EVO Payments's (EVOP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for EVO Payments (EVOP) stock?

A

The latest price target for EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) was reported by Citigroup on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting EVOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.42% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for EVO Payments (EVOP)?

A

The stock price for EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) is $24.05 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does EVO Payments (EVOP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EVO Payments.

Q

When is EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) reporting earnings?

A

EVO Payments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is EVO Payments (EVOP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EVO Payments.

Q

What sector and industry does EVO Payments (EVOP) operate in?

A

EVO Payments is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.