|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.250
|0.290
|0.0400
|REV
|133.380M
|133.189M
|-191.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in EVO Payments’s space includes: Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), TDCX (NYSE:TDCX), CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS), Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR).
The latest price target for EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) was reported by Citigroup on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting EVOP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.42% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for EVO Payments (NASDAQ: EVOP) is $24.05 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for EVO Payments.
EVO Payments’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for EVO Payments.
EVO Payments is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.