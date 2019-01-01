QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.5 - 11.21
Mkt Cap
53.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.58
Shares
15.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 7, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 2:08PM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
EVO Transportation & Energy Services Inc is a holding company based in Peoria, Arizona. The company along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of acquiring, building and operating public and private CNG fueling stations. The company operating segments include Trucking and CNG Fueling Stations. Trucking is comprised of domestic freight trucking and surface transportation services. It generates maximum revenue from the Trucking segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EVO Transportation Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EVO Transportation (EVOA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EVO Transportation (OTCEM: EVOA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EVO Transportation's (EVOA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EVO Transportation.

Q

What is the target price for EVO Transportation (EVOA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EVO Transportation

Q

Current Stock Price for EVO Transportation (EVOA)?

A

The stock price for EVO Transportation (OTCEM: EVOA) is $3.5 last updated Tue Aug 24 2021 17:15:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EVO Transportation (EVOA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EVO Transportation.

Q

When is EVO Transportation (OTCEM:EVOA) reporting earnings?

A

EVO Transportation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EVO Transportation (EVOA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EVO Transportation.

Q

What sector and industry does EVO Transportation (EVOA) operate in?

A

EVO Transportation is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.