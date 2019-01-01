Ever-Glory International Group Inc retails branded fashion apparel and operates as an apparel supply chain solution provider. The company offers apparel to a woman under its various brands such as La go go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, and Idole with over 936 retail locations in China. The firm also offers global apparel supply chain solutions aiming at middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. It manufactures apparel products in the People's Republic of China (PRC). It derives most of its revenues from its business in Mainland China and has operations spread across HK China, UK, Europe, United States and Japan.