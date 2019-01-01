QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.75 - 1.82
Vol / Avg.
15.3K/90.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.73 - 6.22
Mkt Cap
25.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.81
P/E
19.89
EPS
-0.22
Shares
14.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 31, 2021, 3:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 26, 2021, 10:39AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 1:23PM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 11:26AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 11:26AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Ever-Glory International Group Inc retails branded fashion apparel and operates as an apparel supply chain solution provider. The company offers apparel to a woman under its various brands such as La go go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, and Idole with over 936 retail locations in China. The firm also offers global apparel supply chain solutions aiming at middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. It manufactures apparel products in the People's Republic of China (PRC). It derives most of its revenues from its business in Mainland China and has operations spread across HK China, UK, Europe, United States and Japan.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ever-Glory Intl Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ever-Glory Intl Gr (EVK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ever-Glory Intl Gr's (EVK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ever-Glory Intl Gr (EVK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ever-Glory Intl Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Ever-Glory Intl Gr (EVK)?

A

The stock price for Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ: EVK) is $1.75 last updated Today at 7:51:37 PM.

Q

Does Ever-Glory Intl Gr (EVK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on January 27, 1999.

Q

When is Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) reporting earnings?

A

Ever-Glory Intl Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Ever-Glory Intl Gr (EVK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ever-Glory Intl Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Ever-Glory Intl Gr (EVK) operate in?

A

Ever-Glory Intl Gr is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.