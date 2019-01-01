QQQ
Range
31.75 - 31.75
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/0.4K
Div / Yield
2.09/6.58%
52 Wk
29.66 - 38.05
Mkt Cap
14.8B
Payout Ratio
74.19
Open
31.75
P/E
18.11
EPS
0.5
Shares
466M
Outstanding
Evonik Industries is a German chemical company offering a mix of speciality and commodity chemical products. It has a number-one to -three market position in 80% of its businesses. Around 45% of sales are generated in Europe, while the key markets of North America and Asia account for roughly 25% each. The company is organized into four major segments: specialty additives, smart materials, nutrition and care, and performance materials.

Evonik Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evonik Industries (EVKIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evonik Industries (OTCPK: EVKIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Evonik Industries's (EVKIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evonik Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Evonik Industries (EVKIF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evonik Industries (OTCPK: EVKIF) was reported by Citigroup on November 16, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EVKIF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evonik Industries (EVKIF)?

A

The stock price for Evonik Industries (OTCPK: EVKIF) is $31.75 last updated Today at 6:44:08 PM.

Q

Does Evonik Industries (EVKIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evonik Industries.

Q

When is Evonik Industries (OTCPK:EVKIF) reporting earnings?

A

Evonik Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evonik Industries (EVKIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evonik Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Evonik Industries (EVKIF) operate in?

A

Evonik Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.