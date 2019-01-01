|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Evonik Industries (OTCPK: EVKIF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Evonik Industries.
The latest price target for Evonik Industries (OTCPK: EVKIF) was reported by Citigroup on November 16, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EVKIF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Evonik Industries (OTCPK: EVKIF) is $31.75 last updated Today at 6:44:08 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Evonik Industries.
Evonik Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Evonik Industries.
Evonik Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.