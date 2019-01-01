Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 14
EPS
$0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$34M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$34M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Enzo Biochem using advanced sorting and filters.
Enzo Biochem Questions & Answers
When is Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) reporting earnings?
Enzo Biochem (ENZ) is scheduled to report earnings on June 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 14, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which beat the estimate of $-0.03.
What were Enzo Biochem’s (NYSE:ENZ) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $27.1M, which missed the estimate of $27.5M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.