Range
0.09 - 0.09
Vol / Avg.
6.2M/15.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.74
Mkt Cap
213.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.09
P/E
-
EPS
-5
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
Enzolytics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is a drug development company committed to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases.

Enzolytics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enzolytics (ENZC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enzolytics (OTCPK: ENZC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Enzolytics's (ENZC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enzolytics.

Q

What is the target price for Enzolytics (ENZC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enzolytics

Q

Current Stock Price for Enzolytics (ENZC)?

A

The stock price for Enzolytics (OTCPK: ENZC) is $0.0874 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Enzolytics (ENZC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enzolytics.

Q

When is Enzolytics (OTCPK:ENZC) reporting earnings?

A

Enzolytics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enzolytics (ENZC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enzolytics.

Q

What sector and industry does Enzolytics (ENZC) operate in?

A

Enzolytics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.