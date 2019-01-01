QQQ
Range
0.32 - 0.32
Vol / Avg.
5.5K/45.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 0.83
Mkt Cap
23.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.32
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
74.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Enzon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company. Its four licensed products comprise of PegIntron, and Sylatron. PegIntron is used both as a monotherapy and in combination with REBETOL (ribavirin) capsules for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C. Sylatron is used for the treatment of melanoma. The company earns revenue in the form of royalties.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX: ENZN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enzon Pharmaceuticals's (ENZN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN)?

A

The stock price for Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX: ENZN) is $0.3158 last updated Today at 7:22:50 PM.

Q

Does Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 12, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 13, 2015.

Q

When is Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:ENZN) reporting earnings?

A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Enzon Pharmaceuticals (ENZN) operate in?

A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.