QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.33 - 3.41
Vol / Avg.
72.9K/124.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.61 - 4.85
Mkt Cap
165M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.36
P/E
33.8
EPS
-0.05
Shares
48.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 8:41AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 9:22AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 10:20AM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 12:44PM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 12:41PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Mar 22, 2021, 9:31AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Enzo Biochem Inc is a bioscience company. The firm manufactures, develops and sell their proprietary solutions and platforms to clinical laboratories, specialty clinics and researchers and physicians internationally. It focuses on delivering and applying its technology to produce products and services to allow its customers to meet their clinical needs. The company has Enzo clinical labs, Enzo life sciences, Enzo therapeutics operating segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Clinical lab's segment.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040
REV26.519M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enzo Biochem Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enzo Biochem (ENZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enzo Biochem's (ENZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Enzo Biochem (ENZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) was reported by Craig-Hallum on February 4, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting ENZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.53% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enzo Biochem (ENZ)?

A

The stock price for Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) is $3.405 last updated Today at 8:59:11 PM.

Q

Does Enzo Biochem (ENZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enzo Biochem.

Q

When is Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) reporting earnings?

A

Enzo Biochem’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.

Q

Is Enzo Biochem (ENZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enzo Biochem.

Q

What sector and industry does Enzo Biochem (ENZ) operate in?

A

Enzo Biochem is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.