You can purchase shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Enzo Biochem’s space includes: Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN), ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP), Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), Star Equity Hldgs (NASDAQ:STRR) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS).
The latest price target for Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) was reported by Craig-Hallum on February 4, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.50 expecting ENZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.53% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) is $3.405 last updated Today at 8:59:11 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Enzo Biochem.
Enzo Biochem’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Enzo Biochem.
Enzo Biochem is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.