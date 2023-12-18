HEICO, EMCOR Group And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects HEICO Corporation HEI to report quarterly earnings at 68 cents per share on revenue of $898.25 million after the closing bell. HEICO shares fell 0.6% to $181.85 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at 68 cents per share on revenue of $898.25 million after the closing bell. HEICO shares fell 0.6% to $181.85 in after-hours trading. EMCOR Group, Inc. EME said Mark A. Pompa, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and R. Kevin Matz, Executive Vice President Shared Services, will step down from their respective positions, effective April 1, 2024. The company named Jason R. Nalbandian as Senior Vice President and CFO. EMCOR shares fell 0.9% to $216.64 in the after-hours trading session.

said Mark A. Pompa, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and R. Kevin Matz, Executive Vice President Shared Services, will step down from their respective positions, effective April 1, 2024. The company named Jason R. Nalbandian as Senior Vice President and CFO. EMCOR shares fell 0.9% to $216.64 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect GEE Group Inc. JOB to earn 2 cents per share on revenue of $40.36 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. GEE Group shares gained 2.4% to $0.5470 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Enzo Biochem, Inc. ENZ posted a loss of 13 cents per share for the first quarter versus a year-ago loss of 22 cents per share. Enzo Biochem shares gained 4.5% to $1.39 in the after-hours trading session.

posted a loss of 13 cents per share for the first quarter versus a year-ago loss of 22 cents per share. Enzo Biochem shares gained 4.5% to $1.39 in the after-hours trading session. Quipt Home Medical Corp. QIPT is expected to announce its fourth-quarter financial results on Dec. 18, 2023. Quipt Home Medical shares gained 4.6% to $4.54 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out: 2U And 3 Other Stocks Under $4 Insiders Are Buying